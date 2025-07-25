Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Swearing-In Of Two Deputy Ministers

State House, Freetown, Friday, 25 July 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio today presided over the official swearing-in ceremony of two newly appointed Deputy Ministers: Mr. David Fortune, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, and Mr. Paul Hingha Augustine Charles Tucker, Deputy Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation. The ceremony was held pursuant to Section 57 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone, which mandates that Ministers or Deputy Ministers shall take and subscribe the oath before the execution of official duties of office.

Declaring the purpose of the ceremony, Secretary to the President, Mr. Barba Brima Fortune, explained that following the President’s nomination and the completion of parliamentary vetting, the two appointees had been duly approved by the Parliament of Sierra Leone.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in officials, Mr. Paul Hingha Augustine Charles Tucker expressed deep gratitude to President Bio for entrusting them with the opportunity to serve the nation.

“We pledge to fully support our supervising ministers in implementing your administration’s governance policy objectives and in consolidating the progress already made. We are mindful that this appointment is not merely an achievement but a call to confront complex challenges, and we are committed to meeting that responsibility with diligence,” he affirmed.

In his statement, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the two Deputy Ministers and acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with their appointments.

“You are taking up your roles at a time when we are confronted with several challenges, including resource constraints largely driven by global geopolitical tensions. However, I urge you to inject fresh ideas and adopt innovative approaches that can thrive within our local ecosystem,” the President advised.

