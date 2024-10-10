Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Participates In Economic Development Assembly, Highlights Impact Of World Bank’s IDA Funding

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, 10 October 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio participated in the Economic Development Assembly, a two-day event that convened Heads of State, leaders from both public and private sectors, and representatives from civil society, all united in their effort to stimulate financial investments aimed at eradicating extreme poverty across Africa.

During a high-level discussion featuring African Heads of State, President Bio underscored the significant contributions of the World Bank’s IDA funding across multiple sectors in Sierra Leone including Agriculture, Energy, Education, and Transportation.

He pointed out how IDA resources have supported the Free Quality Education Programme, resulting in a remarkable increase in primary school enrollment by one million students.

Additionally, President Bio discussed the positive effects of IDA funding in the agricultural realm through the Small Holder Commercialization and Agribusiness Development Project, which is financing the construction of rural bridges, the rehabilitation of feeder roads, and assistance for local businesses.

He also highlighted IDA funding to the transportation sector through the Integrated Resilience Urban Mobility Project, which is enhancing urban public transportation systems and creating marketplaces for small traders in Freetown.

The Economic Development Assembly made a compelling investment case for the G20 nations to increase their contributions to the World Bank’s International Development Association to achieve a replenishment target of $120 billion by December 2024.

Earlier this year, in April, President Bio was appointed as one of the Champions for IDA21 during the IDA Heads of State Summit in Nairobi.