Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio organises Festive Party for Kids at State House

State House, Freetown, Monday 30 December 2019 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady, Her Excellency Madam Fatima Maada Bio, have organised a festive party for hundreds of children at State House.

In a brief remark, the President said that they had invited the kids to dine together because they had always placed a premium on the wellbeing of children. He also encouraged the kids to focus on their academic work and make good use of his government’s free quality education.

It is worth to note that for the second successive year the President is hosting a festive party for children at his office, which is demonstrative of the importance and special love he has for children.

