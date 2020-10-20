Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Inspects the Construction of Myohaung Officers’ Mess and Single Officers’ Quarters for the Military

Wilberforce Barracks, Freetown, Tuesday 20 October 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has stopped at Wilberforce Barracks to inspect the on-going construction of a five-storey building comprising 104 rooms with all modern facilities for single officers.

The work is expected to be completed and handed over to the government of Sierra Leone at the end of August 2021.

The construction project is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Sierra Leone and the People’s Republic China, PRC, which included military aid grants to the value of 50 million Yuan ($7.2 million US Dollars).

It could be recalled that the President in late December 2019 turned the sod for the project, emphasising at the time that the future of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF, was in the hands of the junior officers but warned that they must be nurtured and steeped in the military’s ethos, values, and traditions which could best be accomplished in the Officer’s Mess

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23278394949