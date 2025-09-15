Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Inspects Anatomage Facility And Multipurpose Skills-Lab At COMAHS

COMAHS Campus, Kossoh Town, Monday, 15 September 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has toured the construction site of new administrative, lecture, and skills-lab facilities and inspected the state-of-the-art digital Anatomage facility at the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS) in Jui. Once completed, the multipurpose facility will house the Basic Medical Sciences faculty, administration, and skills labs, significantly expanding COMAHS’s training capacity.

Welcoming the President, Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Mohamed Samai highlighted the remarkable growth of COMAHS since its establishment in 1988 with just 12 students, to now hosting over 6,800 students, of whom 70 percent are female. He further noted that under his leadership, the college has established a Research and Innovation Support Office, which assists faculty with grant applications, budgets, and administration. Through international collaborations, this office has helped COMAHS secure grants that have created thousands of jobs across Sierra Leone.

Professor Samai also confirmed that with funding provided by Partners through the Ministry of Health, the construction of the Basic Medical Sciences faculty complex at Kossoh Town will be completed and ready for use by the next academic year. He attributed the college’s sustained success to resilience, partnership, and the consistent goodwill and support of President Bio and his government.

Dr. Isaac Olufemi Smalle, Head of Anatomy, emphasised the transformative impact of Anatomage technology, explaining how it has revolutionised anatomy education through digital innovation.

In his response, President Bio expressed gratitude to the Minister of Health, the college administration, and the students for embracing his Human Capital Development initiative. He reiterated his government’s commitment to providing fit-for-purpose education, noting his excitement at witnessing first-hand how the Anatomage technology has transformed medical education. “This state-of-the-art facility will empower students to visualise human anatomy in a new way. It is a great step forward for medicine in Sierra Leone and part of the daily strides of my human capital development agenda. With this type of learning, you will be empowered to compete globally,” he remarked.

The President reaffirmed that through his Human Capital Development initiative, opportunities for quality education will be made available to all Sierra Leoneans, regardless of location. He also praised nurses as the backbone of the health sector, describing them as the most important people who care for citizens at their most vulnerable moments.

President Bio concluded by thanking donor partners and friends of Sierra Leone for their continued support, assuring them of his government’s commitment to maintaining strong partnerships for national development. He called on all Sierra Leoneans to support each other and work with his government to transform the nation.

