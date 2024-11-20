Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Bio Host State Dinner For Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr.

State Lodge, Freetown, Tuesday, 19th November 2024 – His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio hosted a State Dinner in honor of His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr., President of Liberia, who is on an official state visit to Sierra Leone.

Proposing a toast, President Bio expressed his delight in welcoming President Boakai, whom he described as an elder brother and a cherished member of the Sierra Leonean family. “I consider President Boakai as one of us,” he said.

Reflecting on the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, President Bio acknowledged the shared challenges both countries have endured and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to achieving success together. “We are two peoples but one country, and both nations have enjoyed great bilateral relations,” he remarked.

In response, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr. conveyed heartfelt gratitude to President Bio and the people of Sierra Leone for their warm hospitality. He fondly reminisced about his time in Sierra Leone, referring to the nation as his home. “I came to a country I call home. Our countries share a deep friendship, not just a relationship,” President Boakai emphasized.

The dinner underscored the longstanding bonds of kinship and collaboration between Sierra Leone and Liberia, reinforcing their commitment to regional unity and cooperation.