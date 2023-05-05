Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Holds Bilateral Meeting with Republic of Korea’s Prime Minister, Commits to Deepening Relations

London, England, Friday 5 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea where he committed to deepening relations with the East Asian country.

During the meeting, President Julius Maada Bio expressed appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Korea for the various bilateral support to Sierra Leone, adding that they were determined to learn from their efforts toward sustainable development.

The President also informed the Prime Minister about Sierra Leone’s progress in investing in human capital development, his flagship project, and his priority for food security in his second term.

“I am very excited, and I look forward to deepening our bilateral relations,” President Bio stated.

In his response, the Republic of Korea’s Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Sierra Leone and to collaborate on Trade facilitation.

He also informed President Bio about the Korea-Africa Leaders’ Summit and the importance of building a stronger relationship between the Republic of Korea and Africa.

The two countries have established diplomatic relations since 25 June 1962.

The new Freetown City Hall was funded by the Korean government amounting to USD 55 million and was built with the help of Korean engineers. The massive building, which graces Freetown’s skyline is fifteen-storey tall.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit