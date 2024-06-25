Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Holds Bilateral Meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency, Expresses Hope in Use of Nuclear Techniques to Accelerate Results

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has held a productive bilateral meeting with the Director General of the, Rafael Mariano Grossi, at their headquarters to deepen collaboration between Sierra Leone and IAEA.

After welcoming President Bio, the IAEA DG stated that he was extremely delighted to be associated with his visit to Vienna, adding that he was also impressed with his visionary statement at the Investment Roundtable hosted by thefor International Development.

Mr Grossi pointed out that the three areas to deepen collaboration would focus on energy, healthcare and food security, using. He committed to supporting the President with capacity building and an assessment mission to Sierra Leone to further explore the three areas of interest.

In his remarks, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio thanked the Director General for his reception and noted that those areas of interest for collaboration aligned with his vision for food security, access to energy and healthcare. He expressed the hope that the use of nuclear techniques would accelerate results in those key areas.