Menu

News Post

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Holds Bilateral Meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency, Expresses Hope in Use of Nuclear Techniques to Accelerate Results

Vienna, Austria, Tuesday 25 June 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has held a productive bilateral meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, at their headquarters to deepen collaboration between Sierra Leone and IAEA.
After welcoming President Bio, the IAEA DG stated that he was extremely delighted to be associated with his visit to Vienna, adding that he was also impressed with his visionary statement at the Investment Roundtable hosted by the OPEC Fund for International Development.
Mr Grossi pointed out that the three areas to deepen collaboration would focus on energy, healthcare and food security, using Nuclear Technology. He committed to supporting the President with capacity building and an assessment mission to Sierra Leone to further explore the three areas of interest.
In his remarks, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio thanked the Director General for his reception and noted that those areas of interest for collaboration aligned with his vision for food security, access to energy and healthcare. He expressed the hope that the use of nuclear techniques would accelerate results in those key areas.
Sierra Leone became a member state of the IAEA since 1967 and has benefitted from technical cooperation programmes over the years, including project successes in livestock production, radiotherapy and nuclear medicine and crop improvement.
For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit
info@statehouse.gov.sl

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Secures USD$800 million Pledges at High-level Sierra Leone Investment Roundtable on Renewable Energy and Food Security

Vienna, Austria, Monday 24 June 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has secured USD$800 million pledges from international development and financial institutions at the High-level Sierra Leone

Read More »
June 24, 2024 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses African Union Peace and Security Council Meeting on the Situation in the Republic of Sudan, Calls for Immediate Response

State Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Friday 21 June 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the African Union Peace and Security Council Heads of State and

Read More »
June 21, 2024 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram