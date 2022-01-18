Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Graces President Adama Barrow’s Inauguration in Banjul

Banjul, The Gambia, Tuesday 18 January 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio is among 8 African leaders invited to Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, for the inauguration of President Adama Barrow, who was re-elected on 6 December 2021.

Other Heads of State are His Excellencies President Macky Sall of Senegal, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, George Manneh Oppong Weah of Liberia, Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo.

President Bio, who is accompanied by his wife, First Lady Madam Fatima Bio, will be among special guests at the ceremonies scheduled to hold on Wednesday 19 January at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit