Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Coronates 17 New Paramount Chiefs, Reaffirms The Vital Role Of Chieftaincy In National Development

Kambia Town, Friday, 31 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has coronated and formally recognized 17 new Paramount Chiefs, underscoring the sacred and strategic importance of the chieftaincy institution in fostering peace, unity, and development across Sierra Leone.

The newly crowned chiefs, drawn from Bo, Port Loko, Kambia, Falaba, Karene, and Tonkolili Districts, were elected between 2024 and 2025 and formally presented with their Staffs of Office by the President in accordance with Part IV, Section 17(a) of the Chieftaincy Act of 2009

“Today marks your official induction into a sacred responsibility, to serve your people and support government in driving development across your chiefdoms,” President Bio told the gathering.

He acknowledged the existence of boundary disputes linked to de-amalgamation processes and called for calm and patience as the government works toward peaceful resolutions.

“I am a proud member of this sacred institution. I have great respect for the chieftaincy and remain committed to preserving it,” he said, urging the new Paramount Chiefs to serve as vital bridges between their communities and government agencies.

President Bio reaffirmed that chiefdoms form the foundation of national development, encouraging the traditional leaders to mediate local disputes, mentor young people, and lead by example in promoting peace and progress.

Reiterating his administration’s fight against the harmful drug kush, the President urged chiefs to take a frontline role in protecting their communities.

“Kush is a poison that destroys our youth and future. We must all work together to eliminate it. My government has already established rehabilitation facilities across the country to support recovery,” he stressed

Minister of Local Government and Community Affairs, Tamba Lamina, revealed that the new inductees bring to 77 the total number of Paramount Chiefs coronated since President Bio assumed office in 2018, a reflection of his commitment to strengthening traditional governance.

Host Paramount Chief Bai Farama Tass Ngbak Bubu IV of Magbema Chiefdom welcomed the President and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to national unity and development.

“Chieftaincy is the smallest but most sacred unit of governance — handed down by our ancestors. We must protect its dignity,” he said, noting that Kambia has already established a rehabilitation facility to support victims of harmful drugs.

The ceremony concluded with the official presentation of Staffs of Office to the 17 newly crowned Paramount Chiefs, marking another milestone in President Bio’s continuous engagement with traditional leadership for national development.

For further enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl