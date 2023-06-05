Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Continues Nationwide Engagements, Meets Communities in Rokel, Kossoh Town, Marjay Town and Mile 13

Western Area Rural District, Monday 5 June 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, who is the candidate for the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, today continued on day 14 of his nationwide tour, by visiting communities in Rokel, Kossoh Town, Marjay Town and Mile 13 in the Western Area Rural District and engaging them on his second term agenda.

“Join us as we articulate our New Direction Agenda achievements in the last 5 years and outline the thematic areas of the SLPP People’s Manifesto 2023 to bring sustainable transformation to Sierra Leone,” the President tweeted just before meeting thousands of his supporters in the four areas that he visited the whole day.

At Rokel and Kossoh Town, President Bio and his people were received by jubilant crowds, chanting different slogans like “5 more years”, “Maada Bio Tok-N-Do”, “the People’s President”, “the game changer” and more.

In his message to the people the flagbearer of SLPP assured them that his government would continue in the right direction by adding more value to the country and its citizens, adding that he would create the platforms and spaces for people grow, survive and be independent.

At Marjay Town and Mile 13 the President was greeted by one of the largest crowds of women to assemble in that community and thanked them for coming out in their numbers notwithstanding the challenging weather.

“Come rain or shine, Julius Maada Bio is with and for the people. My message of hope, peace and prosperity, cannot be dampened. Today, we are in the Western Rural District. Thank you to all my supporters for staying in the rain and for welcoming me into your communities.

“I want to admonish you all to continue to be peaceful citizens so that this election will be a non-violent one,” he added.

