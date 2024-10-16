Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Conducts Symbolic Rice Harvesting In Tihun, Sogbini Chiefdom

Tihun, Sogbini Chiefdom, Bonthe District, Tuesday 15 October 2024 – His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio, has engaged in a symbolic rice harvesting on 11 acres of his 1,467-acre rice farm located in his hometown of Tihun, Sogbini Chiefdom, ahead of the World Food Day Commemoration and the one-year anniversary of Feed Salone.

During this harvesting exercise, President Bio passionately conveyed his enthusiasm for agriculture, stating that his goal is not only to inspire Sierra Leoneans to take up farming but also to illustrate his own commitment. “I don’t want to stop at asking people to do it; I want to be seen doing it myself and setting the example,” he asserted.

He also announced plans to expand his rice cultivation to over 2,000 acres in the coming year to boost production. “We will have plenty to eat, plenty to sell, and we will move away from the struggle to secure the most basic necessity of life, food,” the President added.

In discussing the opportunities for investment and growth in agriculture, President Bio highlighted Sierra Leone’s natural resources. He pointed out that the nation is endowed with more than five million hectares of arable land and abundant rainfall, positioning it favorably for large-scale farming.

The President underscored his government’s efforts to create a favorable ecosystem to attract investors including a strategy to de-risk agriculture. “We are focused on infrastructure development, such as roads, electricity, and the establishment of agricultural hubs to support large-scale farming across the country,” he mentioned.

Additionally, President Bio shared insights into his broader agricultural interests, which encompass more than just rice. He revealed that he owns several farms throughout the country, cultivating crops such as cocoa, cashew nuts, and coffee, along with operating a fish farm. Last month, he conducted a symbolic harvest of over 1,000 tonnes of fish at his farm in Masiaka, Northern Sierra Leone.

Through his hands-on involvement in farming and his government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural infrastructure, President Bio is setting the stage for sustainable development in Sierra Leone’s agricultural sector, exemplifying active leadership.