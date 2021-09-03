Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Officer Cadets, Encourages them to be Professional

Benguema Barracks, Friday 3 September 2021 – His Excellency and Commander-In-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF, President Dr Julius Maada Bio, has encouraged 60 Officer Cadets at their commissioning parade to be professional soldiers and thanked instructors for the successful exercise.

“So, professionalism is not an option, it is a way of life for an officer. It involves discipline, loyalty, respect, compassion, and character. As officers, you must demonstrate these qualities in how you lead and how you live. Do more, learn more, and serve with honour without giving excuses,” he said.

The Commander-In-Chief congratulated and reminded them that they were soldiers first and always and must never allow to become tools in the hands of politicians because their duty was to protect the peace, democracy and support national development.

He told the gathering of family members, loved ones and millions of Sierra Leoneans following the event online that he was proud of the Officer Cadets who were recruited into the RSLAF in 2019.

“Of these 60 Officer Cadets, 11 Specialist Cadets were commissioned three months ago; one is training at the Royal Air Force College, Cranwell; and the other one is at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

“Be reminded that you are now sworn on oath to serve this nation. It is your duty to respect, uphold, and protect the national constitution of the Republic of Sierra Leone, and to obey all lawful orders from your superiors without question,” he said.

In a welcome statement earlier the Commandant of the Peacekeeping Mission Training Center, Colonel George Mahmoud Bangura, recalled that 9 months ago a crop of officers was selected, out of numerous applicants from different parts of the country, and had successfully gone through the officer cadet’s direct entry commissioning course.

“I want to congratulate the officer cadets for making history for themselves and the peacekeeping mission training centre,” he noted, adding that their mandate was to train RSLAF personnel for international peacekeeping operations.

Colonel Bangura closed by expressing special thanks to the President for his unwavering support to the RSLAF.

Awards, among them for the best military essay, were presented to deserving officers. Officer Cadet T.Y.I Masuba was recognised and celebrated for her outstanding performance and with the best female military essay.

