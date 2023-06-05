Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions New Anti-Corruption Commission Headquarters, Reiterates Commitment to Sustaining Gains in Accountable Leadership

Tower Hill, Freetown, Monday 5 June 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the newly constructed integrity house of the Anti Corruption Commission at Tower Hill, saying that the building is one way of celebrating the many successes in the country’s fight against corruption.

Deputy Commissioner, Augustine Foday Ngobie, said they were indeed happy to now have a building of their own after being housed in rented and unfit buildings for the past 23 years. He thanked President Bio for his support and the political will to ensure that the magnificent edifice was constructed.

Speaking on behalf of the Judiciary, Chief Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards disclosed that he was happy that the ACC now owned a structure that was befitting of their status and the work they did. He said the project was entirely funded by the government of Sierra Leone, an indication that the leadership was committed to the fight against corruption.

He assured of the Judiciary’s support to the ACC, adding that they would work together to ensure that they upheld the Rule of Law in the country.

In his brief statement, Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala thanked the President for making time to commission the edifice, which according to him, dignified the ACC as an institution.

He went on to thank the President for his support to him and his administration since his appointment, noting that since 2018 the country had made significant progress and had passed the MCC scorecard on corruption for consecutive five years.

In his remarks, President Bio started by reminding the gathering that corruption was an existential threat to the image, integrity, and wholesomeness of the state, adding that it had the potential to undermine business, public service delivery, public trust and cohesion, which were critical for national development.

“We must therefore prevent and curb the flagrant abuse of public office for personal gain and fight corruption in the private sector. That is why I have not wavered in my support for and commitment to the resolute national fight against corruption.

“Let me, therefore, congratulate and thank the Commissioner, Francis Ben Kaifala, the Deputy Commissioner, Augustine Ngobie, the board, and the dedicated team that have demonstrated assiduous dedication to achieving the objectives I set in my New Direction manifesto.

“International ratings and corruption perception indexes over the last five years of my leadership have been very favourable. Using objective international datasets, the Millennium Corporation Challenge rates Sierra Leone as passing the hard ‘control of corruption’ indicator year on year with consistently high marks.

“On the Transparency International Global Corruption Perception Index, Sierra Leone has moved 19 places upward since 2018 and scored 34 points — above the Sub-Saharan average of 33.

“I am informed that the most recent Afro-Barometer Survey Report 2022, Round 9, indicates a significant improvement, with data showing elevated levels of trust in the robust posture of Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission and the function of Integrity Management Committees located within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

“But we can do more, and we continue to do more. As a government, we have been very mindful of waste and accountability. This sets us apart from our predecessors who could have been better and done better,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit