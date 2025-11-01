Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Celebrates Two Years Of Feed Salone, Launches $105 Million Livestock And Livelihood Development Project In Kambia On World Food Day

Kambia Mini Stadium, Kambia Town, Friday 31 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has joined farmers, traditional leaders, and international partners in Kambia to celebrate the second anniversary of the Feed Salone initiative, held under the global World Food Day theme: “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future.”

During the ceremony, the President launched the Two-Year Feed Salone Progress Report, commending farmers, paramount chiefs, and development partners for their shared commitment to Sierra Leone’s journey toward food self-sufficiency.

President Bio described agriculture as “the heartbeat of our nation,” emphasizing that the Feed Salone program is transforming farming “from subsistence to prosperity, making it a source of dignity, innovation, and wealth creation.”

He reflected on his personal connection to farming, noting that agriculture sustained his family and community during his childhood and remains a symbol of sacrifice and love.

“Two years ago, we launched Feed Salone with a clear message: Grow What We Eat and Eat What We Grow. Today, the results are visible, rice production is rising, imports are declining, and local food is becoming more available and affordable,” the President stated.

Highlighting new interventions, President Bio announced the launch of a $105 million Livestock and Livelihood Development Project, supported by the Islamic Development Bank, IFAD, and the OPEC Fund, to expand poultry and cattle farming, strengthen feed production, and boost rural incomes in Kambia, Port Loko, and Bombali Districts.

He also unveiled Rural Farmers Radio 98.9 FM, a new platform designed to share agricultural information and strengthen community engagement across farming communities.

The President reaffirmed that Feed Salone lies at the heart of his government’s Big Five Game Changers, complementing efforts to build a productive, competitive, and peaceful Sierra Leone.

“Here in Kambia, blessed with fertile soil and resilient people, we are building a foundation for national food security and prosperity. No one should stand aside while others feed the nation. Every Sierra Leonean has a role in Feed Salone,” he said.

Representing the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Country Operations Manager Mr. Omar Davis praised Sierra Leone’s progress and leadership in agriculture, stating that the partnership between the IsDB and the country now exceeds $500 million in cumulative approvals, with $255 million currently active.

“The approvals recorded in the past five years alone surpass what the Bank approved in nearly six decades before 2020. This shows growing confidence in Sierra Leone’s reforms and the strength of our partnership,” Mr. Davis affirmed.

The event concluded with the presentation of the Feed Salone two-year report and recognition of the contributions of farmers and local leaders across the country.

