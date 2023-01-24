Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives in Senegal for the Dakar 2 Summit that Will Discuss Africa’s Approach to Food Sovereignty and Resilience

Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday 24 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and entourage have arrived in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, for the Dakar 2 Summit on ‘Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience aims to turn advocacy efforts into concrete action’.

This Summit, which holds at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center in Diamniado from 25 to 27 January, builds on the first edition held in 2015, which harnessed the strong political will from African heads of state and government, now taking advantage of rising availability of new technologies and platforms delivering climate-smart agricultural solutions to millions of farmers.

The programme is being co-hosted by the Senegalese President H.E. Macky Sall, who is also the African Union President, and the African Development Bank Group. It will include presidential roundtable discussions, high-level plenary sessions and “Food and Agricultural Delivery Compact” sessions.

President Julius Maada Bio will be participating in the Presidential roundtable of Heads of State where they will share their country-specific visions for growth in agriculture, regional integration, public-private partnerships and scaling up success stories.

The conveners believe that they must address the most pressing issues preventing Africa’s food and agriculture like coordination towards targets, private sector investment, climate adaptation and mitigation, technologies to promote productivity, access to finance, trade and infrastructure to promote private sector investment, policies promoting food and agriculture delivery.

Multilateral organisations will also be discussing the important role that they play in development, governance, networks and support to sector coordination, particularly in times of crisis, and they will show how that role will change over the next five years.

Finally, CEOs of private sector investments in agribusiness will share their vision for what will stimulate significant growth in the agriculture sector, which countries represent the best opportunities, the role of land expansion, keeping costs competitive for the end user when input costs are rising significantly.

It could be recalled that President Julius Maada Bio has declared that his next major focus, like he has successfully done with the Free Quality Education in the last four and half years, would be climate-friendly and sustainable agriculture, value addition and development of the productive sector of the economy.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit