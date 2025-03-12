Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Advocates For Energy Access At The Sustainable Energy For All Global Forum In Barbados

St. Michael, Barbados, March 12, 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has emphasized the transformative power of energy, stating that it drives industrial growth, fuels innovation, empowers education, and enhances the quality of life for people worldwide. Speaking at the 2025 Sustainable Energy for All Global Forum in St. Michael, Barbados, President Bio addressed a gathering of world leaders and private sector stakeholders, highlighting the critical role of energy in economic development. He underscored that small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of many economies, can only thrive when they have access to stable and affordable electricity.

President Bio noted that electrification brings dignity and security, enabling families, especially those living in rural areas where energy poverty is most severe, to transition away from inefficient and polluting energy sources. He reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to expanding energy access as a key driver of sustainable development.

The Minister of Energy and Business Development of Barbados, Honorable Lisa Cummins, commended the participation of African representatives in this year’s forum. She emphasized the importance of international collaboration in addressing energy poverty and called for greater efforts to support women in leadership roles within the energy sector.

Nigeria’s Minister of Energy and Power, Adebayo Adelabu, expressed gratitude to President Bio for his leadership across various development areas. He urged African leaders to intensify efforts in ensuring equitable energy distribution, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions to bridge the energy gap across the continent.

The forum also served as a platform for high-level discussions on innovative energy policies, investments, and strategies to promote universal energy access, reinforcing global commitments to achieving a more inclusive and sustainable energy future.