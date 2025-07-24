Sierra Leone’s President Bio Welcomes The Head Of The Grand Lodge In Scotland And Others, Commends Their Humanitarian Commitment

State House, Freetown, Wednesday, 23 July 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio today received the Head of the Grand Lodge of Scotland and Members of the District Grand Lodge of Sierra Leone and The Gambia, Scottish Constitution, ahead of the installation of the Hon. Justice N.C Browne-Marke as District Grand Master of the Scottish District of Sierra Leone and the Gambia.

In his introductory remarks, Bro. The Hon. Justice N.C. Browne-Marke informed the President that the delegation was paying a courtesy call in line with tradition, which requires the Grand Master to visit the Head of State before commencing official ceremonial duties. He added that the formal installation of the new District Grand Master would take place on Saturday and noted that the delegation would also be undertaking a charitable visit to Connaught Hospital in the coming days.

The Grand Master Mason, Most Worshipful Brother William Ramsey McGhee, thanked President Bio for the warm welcome and hospitality. He conveyed greetings from the Scottish Constitution and expressed delight at being in Sierra Leone. He emphasized that the visit was both ceremonial and humanitarian, particularly to support the fight against cancer as part of their charitable commitments.

In response, President Bio welcomed the delegation and commended their long-standing tradition of service to humanity. He reaffirmed his government’s support for their charitable efforts.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone, it is a pleasure to welcome you. What impresses me most is the charitable work you do to help others. Please feel free to enjoy the peaceful and welcoming atmosphere of Sierra Leone,” the President concluded.

