Sierra Leone’s President Bio Addresses SLPP’s 14th National Delegates Conference, Calls For Unity And Visionary Leadership

Freetown International Conference Centre, Wednesday, 30 July 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has delivered an inspiring address at the 14th National Delegates Conference of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), urging party delegates, supporters, and fellow Sierra Leoneans to uphold the values of unity, discipline, and democratic integrity as they prepare to elect the party’s new national executive.

The two-day conference, opened with interfaith prayers and the adoption of the conference agenda, marked a critical moment in the SLPP’s internal democratic process and the party’s preparations for the 2028 General Elections.

Addressing the packed hall, President Bio described the gathering as a moment of pride, purpose, and responsibility, stating, “We have convened here to elect the remaining National Executive Members of our great party, a responsibility that demands our integrity, unity, and vision.”

He extended heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing executive, led by Dr. Prince Alex Harding, acknowledging their contributions to the SLPP’s victories in the 2018 and 2023 general elections. “Now it is our collective duty to build upon that legacy,” he added.

President Bio emphasized that the delegates’ conduct and decisions must reflect the values of the party and serve as a model for national political discourse. “Politics is not war. Debate is not destruction. Disagreement is not betrayal,” he said. “Let this be a contest of character, not chaos; of vision, not vitriol.”

Highlighting the historical significance of the party, the President reflected on its founding in 1951 and the visionary leadership of figures like Sir Milton Margai, Madam Ella Koblo Gulama, PC Bai Shebora Yumkella, and Banja Tejan-Sie. He affirmed the SLPP’s commitment to economic justice, accountable governance, and people-first policies.

“We are not gathered here as factions, but as one family, united in purpose,” he reminded delegates. “Let us lead not only in government but also in character and conduct.”

Outgoing National Chairman Dr. Prince Alex Harding delivered an emotional farewell, encouraging unity behind the future flagbearer and praising President Bio’s leadership in fostering peace within the party. “I may be stepping down as chairman, but I will remain active and committed to the SLPP,” he assured.

he conference drew praise from across the political aisle. In what was considered a very reconciliatory tone, Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh, Acting Chairman of the opposition All People’s Congress (APC), extended fraternal greetings and commended the SLPP for promoting internal democracy. “The quality of leadership you elect today strengthens not just your party but our national democracy,” he said.

Also in attendance was the Secretary-General of the All Political Parties Association (APPA), Ibrahim Sorie Sesay, who lauded President Bio’s legacy in promoting peace, national cohesion, and gender empowerment. He called for leadership that will sustain those achievements.

Outgoing SLPP Secretary-General Umaru Napoleon Koroma reflected on the party’s success under his tenure, noting achievements such as winning two general elections, expanding the party’s parliamentary base, acquiring party-owned properties across the country, and strengthening international partnerships. “We have laid the foundation for continued success,” he declared.

The 14th National Delegates Conference is expected to set the tone for the SLPP’s political strategy in the coming years, culminating in a refreshed leadership team tasked with advancing the party’s vision and preparing for the 2028 elections.

