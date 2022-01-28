Menu

News Post

Presidential Appointment of Antonio Rudiger as Brand Global Sierra Leone Football Ambassador, Presidential Lodge, Freetown – 28 January 2022

Presidential Appointment of Antonio Rudiger as Brand Global Sierra Leone Football Ambassador, Presidential Lodge, Freetown - 28 January 2022

Download PDF Document here

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS on Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea

Accra, Ghana, Thursday 3 February 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has attended the Second Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of Economic Community of West Africa, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government on

Read More »
February 3, 2022 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram