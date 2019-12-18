President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Technical Vocational Institute in Kambia District, Northern Sierra Leone

Kambia Town, Northern Province, Wednesday 18 December 2019 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned the Government Technical Institute in Kambia Town, Northern Sierra Leone with part funding from the Islamic Development Bank.

During the ceremony, Paramount Chief Bai Shebora Yek II of Samu Chiefdom said that they were pleased that the government had constructed the facility to enable their children to acquire technical skills without moving out to other places. He said they would stand with the government for that and were ready to support its programmes.

Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Professor Aiah Gbakima, said that because of the massive skills gap that he inherited, the government decided to operationalise ten technical-vocational institutes with plans for more in other parts of the country. He said that his ministry was grateful to the President for the support and also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for their effective collaboration on the project.

In his keynote address, President Bio said that he was pleased to commission the institute as part of his government’s promise to increase access to technical vocational education in the country, adding that the project was part of his government’s human capital development agenda.

He said that he wanted to train a highly-skilled workforce that would trigger off local entrepreneurship and job creation for youth, regardless of gender. He noted that to that end his government had sought to review the Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) curriculum and build national apprenticeships and internships into the programmes.

“Our national policy on TVETs aligns with several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – providing quality education, decent work and economic growth, and, industry, innovation and infrastructure. It is also a key enabler for a number of other goals,” he said.

He also expressed hope that they could train a skilled labour force that would serve in agriculture and agribusiness, tourism and hospitality, fisheries and marine resources, engineering and infrastructure, mining, small-scale manufacturing services and information communication technology.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276768764/+23288269282