Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio announces 3-day lockdown as enhanced measures against community transmission of COVID-19

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown Thursday 30 April 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today told Sierra Leoneans in a television broadcast that epidemiological data and other evidence indicate that there is community transmission of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone.

“Informed by expert advice therefore, Government has decided to intensify contact tracing and detection; scale up testing and isolation; expand treatment and undertake all other measures necessary to break COVID-19 transmission in the country.

“I therefore declare a three-day nationwide lockdown covering the period Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday (3rd May 4th May and 5th of May 2020). All other existing measures, including the curfew and restrictions on inter-district travel, shall remain in full force,” he said.

The President, however, stated that all commercial banks would be open on Friday 1 May and Saturday 2 May, adding that cognisance of the challenges citizens might face as a consequence of the three-day lockdown, the Government would continue to cushion the effects associated with those enhanced measures.

He concluded by urging everyone to strictly adhere to all hygiene protocols and healthcare directives while praying for the country against the pandemic.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23288269282