New Executive of Pentecostal Fellowship Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Thursday 17 December 2020 – The new executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone has called at State House to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to introduce their new executive.

Bishop Akimtayo Sam-Jolly, who is the President of the Fellowship, said they were very impressed with development generally in the country since President Bio assumed office in 2018, adding that they were the largest Christian constituency in the country that had and would continue to work with any government for the good of the country.

The clergy emphasised that the role of the Christian leaders in the fight against COVID-19 was one that had contributed immensely to the many gains the country was making in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Your Excellency sir, we are aware of our roles as spiritual leaders in nation-building. We are involved in building schools, health facilities. We are also playing a pivotal role in many issues that strengthen development in the country,” he reported.

In his remarks, President Bio congratulated the new executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone and thanked them for holding on to the fort in ensuring their people were always a part of the road leading to good governance. He thanked them for their selfless and sacrificial roles in the fight against COVID-19 and for being a part of every step of development in the country.

“Governance is not excluded from religion. Religious leaders too can play a unique role in strengthening our democracy. I, therefore, encourage every one of you to work together, because strong collaboration leads to nation-building,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23278394949