National Council Of Paramount Chiefs Congratulates Sierra Leone’s President Bio On ECOWAS Chairmanship, Reaffirms Support For His Leadership

State House, Freetown, Friday 25 July 2025 – The National Council of Paramount Chiefs has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio to extend heartfelt congratulations on his recent election as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. During the symbolic ceremony at State House, the chiefs presented a commemorative plaque and reaffirmed their unwavering support for his leadership.

Leading the delegation was the Minister of Local Government and Community Affairs, Ambassador Tamba John Sylvanus Lamina, who conveyed the Council’s gratitude to the President and emphasized the importance of regular engagements between the presidency and traditional leaders. He acknowledged the delay in securing the visit due to scheduling constraints and thanked President Bio for finally granting them an audience.

Chairman of the National Council of Paramount Chiefs, Hon. PC Sheku Amada Tejan Fasuluku Sonsiama III, spoke on behalf of Paramount Chiefs from across Sierra Leone. He lauded the President for his exceptional national and international leadership, particularly his elevation to the ECOWAS chairmanship, calling it a historic moment for Sierra Leone’s global image.

“We are here to congratulate you and to confirm that we are proud of you,” Chief Fasuluku said. “We assure you of our unflinching support and offer our prayers for your continued success and more accolades.”

In his response, President Bio warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed his deep appreciation for their support and recognition. He emphasized the critical role of traditional leadership in nation-building, describing the chieftaincy institution as the foundational building block of the state.

“For too long, we have neglected those building blocks, which has negatively affected our nation,” President Bio stated. “I believe the more we engage directly, the more we can address key national issues informed by firsthand information from our traditional leaders.”

The President reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the institution of chieftaincy through enhanced collaboration and possible devolution of greater authority. He encouraged the Paramount Chiefs to uphold inclusive leadership in their chiefdoms and ensure their governance serves the interests of all their people.

President Bio concluded by expressing gratitude for the council’s visit and the symbolic plaque, assuring the chiefs of his readiness to work with them in strengthening governance, peace, and development across Sierra Leone.

For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl