Honorary Degree Acceptance Statement by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Njala University, Friday, 17th March 2023

Njala University, Makonde Village, Friday 17 March 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received an Honorary Doctor of Letters Degree from the Njala University for his
Taiama Town, Kori Chiefdom, Friday 17 March 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received a huge welcome in Taiama Town from women and schoolchildren dancing to
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 14 March 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received hundreds of women and girls from different groups across the country who converged