Menu

News Post

Honorary Degree Acceptance Statement by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Njala University, Friday, 17th March 2023

Honorary Degree Acceptance Statement by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Njala University, Friday, 17th March 2023

Download PDF Statement Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree, Dedicates to Late Mother and Assures of Government Commitment to Access to Education

Njala University, Makonde Village, Friday 17 March 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received an Honorary Doctor of Letters Degree from the Njala University for his

Read More »
March 17, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Massive Thanks and Appreciation from Women’s Groups Nationwide, School Girls, Urges Them to Aspire for Greater Heights

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 14 March 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received hundreds of women and girls from different groups across the country who converged

Read More »
March 14, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram