High Commissioners And Ambassador Present Letters Of Credence To President Bio, Assure Stronger Bilateral Relations

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 8 October 2024 – Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has received the letters of credence from three distinguished diplomats at the State House Credential Room. Among them were the United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Ms. Josephine Gauld LVO, the newly designated High Commissioner of The Gambia, Madam Claudiana A. Cole, and the Ambassador of the European Union (EU), Jacek Jankowski. These diplomatic representatives expressed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Sierra Leone.

The EU Ambassador, Jacek Jankowski, delivered congratulations from the European Commission and conveyed his intention to work closely with President Bio’s administration for Sierra Leone’s development. “The EU and Sierra Leone have historically maintained strong relationships, and this pledge signals continued collaboration in key areas” he said.

Presenting her credentials, Claudiana A. Cole, the High Commissioner of The Gambia, extended warm greetings from President Adama Barrow. She emphasized her dedication to fostering a healthy and cooperative bilateral relationship between Sierra Leone and The Gambia, a connection that has long been marked by mutual respect and solidarity. She also acknowledged the work of her predecessor and committed to further enhancing ties.

The United Kingdom’s new High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Ms. Josephine Gauld LVO, following the tenure of Ms. Lisa Chesney MBE, congratulated President Bio on Sierra Leone’s recent appointment as a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). She reaffirmed the UK’s intention to strengthen the already robust bilateral relationship with Sierra Leone, particularly in areas of shared interests and global cooperation.

In his response, President Bio formally welcomed the diplomats and accepted their credentials. He expressed satisfaction with the strong relationships Sierra Leone enjoys with the United Kingdom, The Gambia, and the European Union, and highlighted the importance of continued diplomatic collaboration. The President also reiterated his commitment to working with each of these representatives to further strengthen their respective partnerships, ensuring mutual benefits for all nations involved.