High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana and Sierra Leone Presents Letter of Credence to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

Videoconference, Friday 4 June 2021 – The High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana and Sierra Leone has presented her letter of credence and the withdrawal letter from her predecessor to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, via a videoconference, marking the commencement of her tour of duty in the country.

High Commissioner Kati Csaba extended fraternal greetings from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the government and the people of Canada, adding that it was really a great honour to be able to participate in the credential ceremony.

She further stated that the two countries have had a long history that spanned way back from the contingent of former slaves from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, that was transported to Freetown in 1792n and later the Commonwealth and the United Nations.

“I now, therefore, present to you, His Excellency, my letter of credence and the withdrawal letter of my predecessor. I look forward to the opportunity of making my first visit to your country to meet with you,” she said.

In a brief remark, President Bio thanked High Commissioner Csaba and said Sierra Leone had long waited for her to take up office, and expressed hope that the bilateral relationship between Sierra Leone and Canada would continue to be excellent during her tenure.

“Through various stages of peacekeeping, to Ebola and to Covid-19, Canada has been of immense help to the Republic of Sierra Leone and continues other support in different areas. I hope that during your tenure we will be able to deepen this bilateral relationship,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit