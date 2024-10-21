Menu

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Holds Constructive Discussions With Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister En Route To Samoa For The 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting

Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday 21 October 2024—His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio held constructive discussions with Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, en route to Samoa for the

October 21, 2024 No Comments

International Moral Guarantors Pay Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commend Him For His Commitment To Peace, Stability, And National Unity.

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 17 October 2024 – The Joint Assessment Mission of International Moral Guarantors of the Agreement of National Unity paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President

October 18, 2024 No Comments

