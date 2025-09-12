Egyptian Ambassador To Sierra Leone Visits President Julius Maada Bio, Affirms Commitment To Enhancing Bilateral Relations

State House, Freetown, Friday, 12 September 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio today received the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Sierra Leone, Her Excellency Rasha Soliman Mohi Eldin Soliman, at State House in Freetown. During the visit, Ambassador Soliman reiterated Egypt’s commitment to deepening the partnership between the two nations.

This meeting followed President Bio’s recent state visit to Egypt in March 2025, where comprehensive cooperation agreements were signed across key sectors including agriculture, defence, infrastructure, ports, and fisheries. The Ambassador praised the ongoing progress in implementing these agreements and highlighted Egypt’s dedication to further strengthen ties with Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Soliman also extended a special invitation from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to President Bio to attend the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum. Situated on the Giza Plateau beside the Great Pyramids, the museum is set to become the world’s largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization.

President Bio expressed his sincere appreciation to President El-Sisi and the Egyptian government for their steadfast partnership, describing the bond between the two countries as one grounded in history and mutual respect. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the agreements bring tangible benefits to the peoples of Sierra Leone and Egypt alike.

Additionally, he thanked President El-Sisi for the invitation to the Grand Egyptian Museum’s opening, an event heralded as a global symbol of history, knowledge, and culture.

