Menu

News Post

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Presents Letter of Credence to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Assures of Win-Win Bilateral Relations

State House, Freetown, Wednesday, 4 January 2023 – Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Wang Qing, has presented his letter of credence to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and assured of a healthier and stronger bilateral relationship.

“His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio, I bring you greetings from your brother, President Xi Jinping, and people of the People’s Republic of China. I am here to present my letter of honour to you after President Xi Jinping has appointed me as Ambassador to Sierra Leone to take over from my predecessor,” said Ambassador Wang.

He recalled that China and Sierra Leone had both enjoyed and are still enjoying a fruitful and productive friendship, adding that as the new Ambassador, he would be working to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

President Julius Maada Bio welcomed and thanked the Ambassador on behalf of the government and the people of Sierra Leone. He compared the two countries’ relationship to that of two best friends, noting that his government is working to keep them together.

“We are very grateful for the quality of the relationship between the two nations. As a nation, we appreciate the trusted and reliable friendship from China, with so many positive gains. As a nation, we deeply appreciate our friendship with China, based on our mutual understanding.

“Over the past years, we have been supporting each other and will continue in that vein. We will continue to maintain, deepen, and widen the relationship between our two nations,” the President reiterated.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

statehousemedia.sl@gmail.com

 

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions First Foreign Service Academy, Says the Building Is Another Testament to Mutual Cooperation with China

OAU Drive, Tower Hill, Freetown, Thursday 5 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned the Sierra Leone Foreign Service Academy, saying it is another

Read More »
January 5, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls for Peaceful Elections, Appreciates Opposition NGC Leader for Joining Him on New Year’s Day

Tihun, Southern Province, Sunday 1 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has called for peaceful elections and appreciated opposition leader National Grand Coalition, NGC, in Parliament,

Read More »
January 1, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram