ACC Commissioner Presents another Le 8 Billion Cheque to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio as Cash Recovered from Corruption

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 30 December, 2020 – The Commissioner at the Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, Francis Ben Kaifala Esq, has made a public presentation of the third cheque of Le8 billion as cash recovered from the corrupt, bringing the total to Le26.8 billion in 2 years.

While handing over the cheque to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House, the ACC boss stated that his commission was not only responsible for fighting the corrupt, but was also mandated to go after corrupt monies and assets in the country.

“No country in Africa is doing it like ours in assets recovery. Therefore, your Excellency, as part of that commitment we have been accumulating resources as we collect them. This is a way of giving back to the people what we recover from the fight against corruption. This is a cheque of 8 Billion Leones recovered in 2020 and does not include assets and fines but purely cash recovered,” he said.

In his remarks, the President thanked the anti-graft czar and his team for their commitment to fighting corruption, noting that the fight was a tedious one such that corruption would fight back.

He encouraged them to continue the good fight for the benefit of the nation, adding that the country had made tremendous progress, which he noted many countries had not made in recent times.

“It is now a part of our administration’s culture of not only fighting corruption, but also giving back corrupt proceeds to the government. Before this time corruption was fashionable in this country, but I think it is not fashionable anymore,” he noted.

President Bio closed by assuring that all cash recovered from corrupt people in the country would be directed towards the construction of a modern diagnostics hospital, which would be necessary for the development of the health of citizens and promote human capital development.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23278394949